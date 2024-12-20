RNLI launches Christmas appeal as crews on call

THE RNLI has launched its annual Christmas fundraising appeal, with a focus on the volunteer crew members who are preparing to spend Christmas on call.

On average, RNLI lifeboats launch over 100 times during the Christmas period every year.

The RNLI has lifeboat stations across the south west in Crosshaven, Kinsale, Courtmacsherry, Union Hall, Baltimore, and Castletownbere. Volunteer crew are on call throughout the festive season to respond to any calls for assistance.

Donations from the public help fund the institute’s lifesaving kit, training and equipment.

This year has been a milestone year for the RNLI as it celebrated its 200th anniversary.

To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal visit RNLI.org/WinterAppeal