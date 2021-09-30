RNLI comes to rescue of stranded dolphin in Timoleague

THE RNLI were called out to help a dolphin which was stranded for several hours in Timoleague earlier today.

A group of locals attempted to move the dolphin which had come in on low tide, but couldn’t return to sea.

The dolphin had a damaged tail and had one eye permanently closed.

It is not known how the mammal became injured but there were fears it would not survive without some help, and eventually Courtmacsherry RNLI was contacted to come to its aid.

As our photos show, the dolphin was lifted into the RNLI rib from where it will be returned to the sea in the hope that its injuries are not life-threatening and it can return to the wild.