Rising costs and staff shortages close Dillon’s

A RESTAURANT in Skibbereen has become another casualty of high costs and staff shortages. Dillon’s Corner (right) have announced they are closing down due to rising costs and a lack of staff.

Owners Ruairí Melvin Dunne and Dawn Price-Latorre said that they are gutted to be shutting their doors after two years in business.

In a social media post, they said they are no longer able to weather the storm of rising costs, soaring energy bills and staff shortages. The restaurant on Bridge Street has been a great success, achieving awards and attracting write-ups in The Irish Times and the London Times.

Dawn and Ruairí thanked the customers who supported them, including those who bought coffees, or held birthday celebrations, hen parties or wedding after parties at Dillon’s Corner. The owners also expressed gratitude to their suppliers and staff.