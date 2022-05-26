Ring of Beara cycle for kids

YOUNG cycling enthusiasts are encouraged to enter this month’s Ring of Beara Cycle.

Taking place on May 28th the event also has its own cycle for children around the town of Kenmare. Not only does this give kids a chance to join in the day’s activities with their parents, but it’s free. The cycle is open to any child in national school between 3rd and 5th class. It starts at 10am, well after the adults have set-off, and follows a 2km route around Kenmare town starting in the square.

A team of marshals will supervise the route and help ensure the safety of all children who participate. Anyone who wishes to register a child for the cycle can do so from 9.30am at the marquee located in Kenmare Square on the day of the event. All participants should wear a helmet.