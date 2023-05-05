Rían’s short life is remembered in new song by pal

A CANADIAN charity is to use a self-penned rap by a Bandon teenager about his late friend to help promote its work in suicide prevention.

Healing to The Max plan to use Aidan Burke’s song We Ain’t Mad at Ya which he wrote about Rían de Brún (Browne) from Ballineen who lost his life to suicide last year.

Aidan aka ‘Burkie’ (15), a Junior Cert student at St Brogan’s College in Bandon, said he was inspired to write the song after he and his friends held a memorial for Rían in the town park last year.

‘Rían was a funny guy, a pure rogue and we were great friends. I channelled all my emotions to write this song and went through a few drafts before it was complete. I recorded it at M5 Sound Studio in Cork city and Nicole Desmond, aka ‘ND’, sang the backing vocals. We released it on February 1st and the reaction has been amazing from people.’

Rían’s mum Saoirse said that Aidan’s song is an amazing and powerful piece, with very raw lyrics to get people talking about suicide and the aftermath of it.

‘Rían was such a happy and caring person and Aidan put this song together to make sure no one else goes through what we did,’ said Saoirse.

‘It was fantastic, then, that Healing to the Max asked if they could use the song for their programmes in schools in Canada, New Zealand and Australia. They have been great in helping me deal with grief. It’s so tragic and horrible without Rían but his sister Siún (11) and I are honoured that his life is remembered in this song.’