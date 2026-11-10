RGDATA urges Cork City and Cork County Councils to freeze commercial rates

RGDATA, the association representing independent grocery, convenience and forecourt retailers, is calling on both Cork City Council and Cork County Council to freeze commercial rates and other business charges for 2027.

Cork County councillors rejected proposed increases of 8% and 7.5% on Monday and are due to resume budget talks tomorrow. In Cork City, an increase of up to 7% has been reported to be under consideration.

RGDATA has written to both Cork councils as part of its call on all 31 local authorities to freeze commercial rates and other business charges for 2027. It has also called on Housing Minister James Browne to introduce a temporary national cap on increases in commercial rates and other local authority charges.

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RGDATA Director General Roseanne Regan said: “Independent retailers are already facing enormous pressure from rising wages, energy, insurance and other operating costs. Now local councils are looking to add even more to their bills. Where are businesses expected to find this money?

“More than 30,000 jobs have been lost across the retail and wholesale sector since 2023. That should be a wake-up call for Government. We cannot keep piling costs onto businesses and expect them to continue absorbing them.

“We recognise that councils need funding to provide essential services, but businesses cannot be the answer to every budget shortfall. We need Government to step in, and we need local authorities to show restraint, control their spending and demonstrate value for money to the businesses funding them.”

RGDATA has also called for greater transparency and independent oversight of local authority spending, meaningful consultation with businesses and Exchequer support where necessary to protect essential council services without imposing further costs on local enterprises.