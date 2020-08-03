Reward of €5,000 offered for info on 23 poisoned buzzards

A REWARD of €5,000 is being offered for information leading to the prosecution of those responsible for the deliberate poisoning of 23 buzzards in West Cork earlier this year.

The Amica Projects, which is a registered charity that seeks out animal welfare problems in Ireland where they feel they can make a difference, has taken out a full page ad in this week’s Southern Star, giving readers details on how to contact them with information on the killings. A spokesperson for the charity said the devastating mass poisoning of these protected birds was also a ‘slap in the face of West Cork people who care so much about their natural environment.’

‘The investigation of this act has yet to yield a prosecution but we’re convinced that someone out there has knowledge that would be of use to the gardaí.

‘The €5,000 reward is designed to encourage anyone with information to come forward, in confidence, and help us bring the perpetrator to justice.’

There was widespread condemnation from public representatives, bird groups and members of the public over the killings that occurred in January on farmland between Timoleague and Bandon, but which only came to light in May.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) is investigating and confirmed at the time that ‘the incident was not related to agricultural practices’ in the area, nor with the landowner. Tests on the carcasses confirmed that they had been poisoned by the banned insecticide, carbofuran.

This week Cork SW TD Holly Cairns called on the government to properly resource the NPWS and to establish a specialised garda unit to deal with wildlife crime.

The number of successful prosecutions for such crimes in recent years ranged from five in 2014 to 21 last year, she said.