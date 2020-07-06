Revenue seized almost of €45,000 worth of illegal tobacco at Cork Airport

TOBACCO worth an estimated €44,260 was seized by Revenue Officers with the assistance of detector dog Eva at Cork Airport yesterday as a result of routine profiling

The smuggled tobacco, 75kg ,was discovered in the checked baggage of three Irish nationals who had disembarked a flight from Alicante, Spain. The ‘Amber Leaf’ branded tobacco had an estimated retail value of approximately €44,260 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €36,735.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Freephone 1800 295 295.