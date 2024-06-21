Retiring Barth ready to reel in the years

AFTER 28 years as the helm of Scoil na mBuachaillí in Clonakilty, Barth Harrington is set to retire at the end of this summer.

However, he plans to go out with a musical bang later this month, with a two-day ‘Reeling In the Years’ event, with all proceeds going to the new special needs building at the school.

‘Reeling In The Years’ will take place in the school on Friday June 21st and Sunday June 22nd featuring numerous bands, some of which are made up of both past and current pupils. Those set to play include Barth himself with some other parents, as well as The Kates, Armoured Bear, Fusion, Bandjaxed while some of the school bands confirmed include The Knights (Rang 4), The Rebels (Rang 5) and Bad Rabbits (Rang 4). Each band will get to play one song on the night.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Barth said he wanted to do something special to mark his forthcoming retirement and this idea sprung from their Battle of the Bands event they host in the school every two years.

‘We got an idea then about inviting some of the bands that won it over the years or took part in it to come back and play in the school,’ said Barth.

‘We have now 17 acts confirmed to play, with some of them set to play both nights. We also have bands from the school playing across both nights and the tickets for both nights sold out in three hours.’

Barth will certainly miss the buzz and activity of the school when he retires on August 31st.

‘I will definitely miss the pupils, the staff and parents too. It’s just a fabulous school, which is full of energy. Music is huge here and the boys are able to do all the sound and lighting for everything. We’ve been doing it for 20 years and it’s a great skill that they have learned.’

The new special needs building is due to open this September and ‘Reeling In The Years’ will certainly help toward the overall cost of the building.