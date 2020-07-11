News

Reopening of our tourist attractions

July 11th, 2020 11:40 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Dursey Cable Car resumed service on Monday July 6th.

WEST Cork tourist destinations, including Skibbereen Heritage Centre and Clonakilty’s Michael Collins House, have re-opened last week, while Dursey Cable Car resumed service this week.

Cork County Council confirmed the re-opening of these popular tourist sites as towns across the county get ready to welcome back tourists this summer.

Safety procedures have been put in place at each location, with guidance on social distancing and hand sanitising stations.

Newly-elected county mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said :‘Tourism is vital to the local economies across the county. I would encourage locals and visitors alike to pay a visit to these spots over the summer and support our local economies.’

