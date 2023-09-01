Renewed appeal issued as family concerned for welfare of man missing in Cork

THE family of a man who was reported missing in Cork city have issued a renewed appeal for any information that could help locate him.

John Keveaney (43) is from Dublin and was on holiday with his family in Cork before he went missing.

His movements were traced and he was last seen in the Pairc Uí Chaoimh area of the city.

The family is appealing to anyone with CCTV cameras covering any of the exit points from the Marina greenway or the broader area to review their CCTV footage from approximately 2 am on Monday morning to see if there is any sighting of John and to get in touch if they think they have any leads, however small.

John's family have said that it is very unlike him to go missing.

If you have or receive any info on John’s whereabouts, call or message 083 462 2598 or call 1800 666 111.