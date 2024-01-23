Remains of Ian Bailey cremated in Cork today

The remains of Ian Bailey who died of a suspected heart attack in Bantry on Sunday were cremated this morning.

There was no notification of Ian Bailey’s passing on the RIP website, but a low-key service took place at The Island Crematorium in Cork. It is understood that his ashes are to be posted to his sister in England.

In situations where there is no family or relatives living in the country, gardaí would contact family members in his country of origin. Failing that the matter would be decided by the coroner.

It is a matter for the next of kin to decide if a burial or cremation is to take place. And, in this situation, it was decided that a cremation – out of the glare of the media spotlight – would be most appropriate for the 66-year-old Englishman who died of a suspected heart attack at Barrack Street at lunchtime on Sunday.

After the service, Frank Buttimer, the deceased’s legal representative, issued a short statement.

‘I am authorised to confirm by the next of kin by the late Mr Ian Bailey that his remains were cremated at a private event, which occurred earlier this morning (Tuesday),’ said Mr Buttimer.

He also said: ‘No further statement will be issued by the late Mr Bailey’s next of kin in this regard.’