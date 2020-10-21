Release of award winning documentary Breaking Out postponed

As a result of the new restrictions, the release of Michael McCormack’s award-winning documentary Breaking Out has been postponed.

Element Distribution will confirm a new release date as soon as it’s possible to do so.

The film charts the life of Schull musician Fergus O’Farrell who was the charismatic voice of Interference, one of the most compelling and influential bands to emerge from the Irish music scene in the 1990’s.

He was best known for his timeless song Gold which featured in the soundtrack to Once, the Oscar winning film and multi-Tony-award-winning musical.

Michael McCormack, who directed the film, recently appeared as a guest on The Southern Star's #Coronavirus podcast.

Breaking Out is a Silver Moonbeam Film Production in association with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.