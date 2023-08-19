Recovering addict stole chocolate and sweets in Kealkil

A RECOVERING heroin addict was arrested for drunkenness and stealing sweets in Kealkil, a court heard.

Gda Joseph O’Donnell said the accused Shane Daly (22) of North Esk, Glanmire, made no reply when the charges were put to him after he was arrested at 1.20am on July 12th.

The accused, who has three previous convictions, pleaded guilty, through his solicitor Flor Murphy, to being drunk in a public place and stealing sweets and chocolate bars, valued €20, from the Gala store in Kealkil on July 11th.

For that offence, Judge McNulty imposed a 30-day sentence, which he suspended for a year on the condition that the accused keep the peace and not return to West Cork.

In defence of his client, Flor Murphy said he has a chronic heroin addiction, is homeless, and has no source of income.

‘He came to visit his friend who is living in Kealkil,’ Mr Murphy told the court, ‘and presented himself quite well when interviewed by Gda O’Donnell.’ He said his client is the father of a four-month-old boy who is currently not living with him, and that he is expecting another child with his partner.

Mr Murphy said Shane Daly is trying to get clean and

was off heroin for six days before being arrested on the theft charge. He also explained that his three previous public order offences related to an incident in which his parents called the gardaí. ‘He wasn’t messing about on the street,’ said the solicitor.

Judge McNulty said the suspension of the 30-day sentence would serve as a deterrent.