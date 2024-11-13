Record number of Munster businesses get Origin Green gold membership

BORD Bia recently recognised 110 Irish food and drink companies for their sustainability performance in 2024 with Origin Green gold membership.

Gold membership is awarded to Origin Green verified companies if they make significant improvements in their sustainability target areas. Target areas can include supply chain sourcing, water, emissions, waste reductions, packaging, and social sustainability.

The gold members were formally acknowledged at Bord Bia’s annual Origin Green sustainability seminar, which was opened by Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine.

A total of 34 gold member companies in 2024 came from Munster, with the highest number of companies (16) coming from Cork.

Deirdre Ryan, director of sustainability and quality assurance, Origin Green at Bord Bia, who officially announced the 2024 gold members, said:

‘To drive continuous change and improvement, each year Origin Green raises the threshold to meet gold membership status. The record number of companies awarded gold membership this year is reflective of the appetite of the Irish food and drink sector to accelerate their sustainability actions.

Acknowledging the efforts and exemplary performance of these companies ensures that we are rewarding change and inspiring others to take their own steps to better our environment. I look forward to seeing our 2024 gold members continue to champion sustainability in the coming years.’

This year’s 110 gold membership companies come from 24 counties across Ireland and represent sectors including dairy, meat, seafood and aquaculture, confectionary, beverages, and horticulture.

Jim O’Toole, CEO of Bord Bia, said: ‘The record level of companies committing to sustainability targets and achieving gold membership is incredibly encouraging and a testament to the collective ambition of the sector.

‘Ireland’s food and drink industry is committed to playing its part in tackling the climate and biodiversity challenge we all face. Through its members, the Origin Green programme has achieved positive progress over its 12 years.

‘The latest report by the Environmental Protection Agency shows that the agriculture industry is moving in the right direction, with emissions reducing by 4.6% in 2023. While positive, the industry must accelerate this progress.

‘Origin Green is committed to working collaboratively with industry and farmers to implement initiatives and measures to grow the sustainability capability of all members, to achieve lasting and meaningful change.’ concluded Mr O’Toole.

2024 Origin Green gold members for the Cork region, include:

Ballymaloe Foods; Bantry Bay Seafoods; Beara Distillery; Carbery; Clonakilty Food Co; Clover Hill Food Ingredients; Cybercolors; Dairy Concepts IRL; Dairygold Food Ingredients; Folláin; Good Fish Processing; Irish Bacon Slicers; Keohane Seafoods; Rebel City Distillery; Macroom Buffalo Cheese Products; Velo Coffee Roasters.