Really good Vibes as Ilen choir makes voices heard online

MONDAY nights have become a lot more social for one local choir which has embraced the video app Zoom to ensure they can continue with their weekly choir practice during lockdown – and even trade hairdressing crisis tips!

Speaking to The Southern Star, Niamh McCarthy of Ilen Vibe said she was amazed with the success of it so far and how well members had embraced technology for their weekly choir practice.

‘When I realised the social distancing was going to go on for a while, I was worried that we would fall apart completely, so I just floated the idea and I was amazed that 39 of them were online,’ said Niamh.

‘We have people in the choir living alone, so to see 45 faces on a screen on Monday night is so exciting. It’s mainly social, more so than the singing, because with the time delay, we can’t all sing in time together.’

Niamh said that because it went so well the first night, she then floated the idea of making a virtual video and they all loved the idea.

‘I really pushed them out of their comfort zone with this video and they’re loving it.

‘We all love the buzz of seeing each other on a Monday night. Just this week we were trading hairdressing crisis tips – amongst other things – on Zoom!’

The choir, which was founded in 2017 by Niamh and has over 40 members – including Southern Star staff member Peggy Collins – normally practises in the community hall at Church Cross.

Their virtual video of the song ‘Make Your own Kind of Music’ saw each of the women singing a part and then sending the video to Niamh.

With the help of John Lawrence Fagan of JohnLMedia, the separate clips were combined into one short film, which is now on the choir’s YouTube channel, Ilen Vibe.

‘That’s why we decided to make the video – to show them all singing together in the same key and timing, and we are really happy with the finished result.’

Some of the members also sent in clips of themselves and how they were keeping busy during these lockdown days, and they were incorporated into the video too, adding a real sense of joy to the whole scenario.