Ready to rock on Fastnet and Cape trip

A TRIP to the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse and Cape Clear organised by Network Ireland West Cork that had to be postponed last month will take place on Friday, September 6th.

There was disappointment among members when a weather warning forced the cancellation of the original trip, planned for August. Now the rescheduled trip takes place on Friday, leaving on the Cape Clear Ferries vessel from Baltimore Pier at 5.30pm. All are welcome.

Places are still available, priced at €20 for Network Ireland members and €40 for non-members. Refreshments will be included. For those already registered, bookings have automatically moved to the new date.

‘We were so disappointed that we were unable to take our trip on the original planned date,’ said a Network Ireland West Cork statement. ‘We are delighted to have been able to reschedule. Network Ireland West Cork is so excited about this fantastic trip.

‘The forecast for the coming week is looking really good, so let’s hope we’ll enjoy a sunny evening on the water.’

The event is sponsored by Tracie Nolan Solicitors and Cork County Council.