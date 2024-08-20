Southern Star Ltd. logo
Reader's Picture of the Week

August 20th, 2024 5:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Reader's Picture of the Week Image
Mary Leonard took this shot of Mount Gabriel below a 'sunbow' from her home overlooking Roaringwater bay.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be fi nal and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to
[email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

*****

