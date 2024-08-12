Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Reader's Picture of the Week

August 12th, 2024 10:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Reader's Picture of the Week Image
Ann O’Donovan from Derrygrea, Drimoleague spotted this dog finding a soft spot for a break at the recent Skibbereen Agricultural Show!

Share this article

Ann O’Donovan from Derrygrea, Drimoleague spotted this dog finding a soft spot for a break at the recent Skibbereen Agricultural Show!

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries.

Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended