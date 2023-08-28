News

Reader's Picture of the Week

August 28th, 2023 5:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Patricia Ronan from Rosscarbery took this image of the sunflowers in Ballinascarthy reflected in a glass globe.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number. 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended