Reader’s Picture of the Week

July 3rd, 2023 5:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Hi, Attached photo taken during the past week of a low rainbow over Dunmanus Bay. Regards, Mary Hayes, Shountullig, Dunbeacon, Durrus, Bantry. 086 3863377

Mary Hayes from Dunbeacon, Durrus captured a rainbow lying low over Dunmanus Bay last week.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number. 

