Readers of The Star rescue lifeguards

THE mother of a 21-year-old lifeguard who was desperate to source accommodation in West Cork has confirmed that her daughter now has a place to stay after The Southern Star highlighted their plight.

‘On Thursday afternoon, the day The Star came out,’ Maura said, ‘I got a phone call saying I saw your article in the paper and I have a place.’

After seeing it on Saturday, her daughter and friends moved in on Sunday.

‘It’s like they really wanted to sort out the beach guards,’ said Maura. ‘The rent is especially fair.’ She said she was delighted with the response to the front page article. ‘I actually got three offers including one from a woman who used to do B&B, but said the girls could have the rooms.’

Her daughter is very happy with the outcome too. ‘It has knocked three hours’ travelling off our day,’ she said.

The lack of affordable accommodation was put down to a surge in staycationers.