Rath National School’s got a ticket to Antarctica!

PUPILS in first and second class at Rath National School are having a thrilling experience as part of the adventures of the polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, as it travels to the Rothera research station at Antarctica near the South Pole.

Class teacher Dee Griffiths signed her class up for the ‘coolest adventure’ and the students will be along for the entire journey as the ship travels to a world of icebergs, penguins, and remote research stations.

‘The programme is called Ticket to Antarctica and entails names being put into a time capsule that is onboard the ship and making its way to the Antarctic to be left at the research station there for the next set of explorers to find,’ said Dee. ‘Rath National School’s name is in the capsule and when the pupils (who are all aged six, seven, and eight) heard they were “going to Antarctica” there was great excitement!’ Dee explained that the school’s name is going on their behalf and that the involvement in the project is digital. ‘They are really into it,’ she said. The pupils are keenly following the adventures of the RRS Sir David Attenborough, which set sail from the UK on Sunday October 13th, on its travels of just over 8,000 nautical miles south.

Each week, the pupils look forward to an update from the ship. ‘When we first signed up, they sent us a proper ticket that showed our name as it will go into the capsule. Every Wednesday we receive a virtual postcard which gives updates of where they are on the voyage.’

The journey will take about six weeks to complete and Dee says that each week the children, without fail, ask if their postcard has arrived yet. Last week they were sent a virtual tour of the ship. ‘Another week there was an interview with the captain where we got to send in a question for him. Previously, they learned about the crew’s kit and what they wear for the weather. They have also covered what wildlife they see along the way, like whales and dolphins.

‘We are doing lots of little activities around the adventure. We have done artwork and a project about whales. They are all such interested learners and they are loving every minute of it.’

When the ship reaches its destination, the pupils will still be able to follow daily life at the research station and see how scientists and researchers live and work. Rath National School may well be nurturing a group of future explorers and adventurers.