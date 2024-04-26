Rally of the Lakes will take in Beara stages

BY MARTIN WALSH

THE launch of the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes took place on Sunday evening last at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, with the event venturing into Beara peninsula. The event is round four of the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship which is being led by Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin and Killarney’s Mikie Galvin. The event takes place on the May bank holiday weekend. ‘There are many moving parts that make this event possible and so many fantastic people behind those moving parts. I just want to say a big thank you to everyone,’ said Cormac Casey, clerk of the course at the launch. The ceremonial start takes place in Main Street Killarney on Friday May 3rd. The Saturday leg (May 4th) will feature stages in the Beara Peninsula including classics such as Cod’s Head, Ardgroom, and the Tim Healy Pass. The service park is in Castletownbere. Sunday’s itinerary, with the service park at the Liebherr facility, features some new roads as the rally heads to east Kerry with newer versions of old favourites and a longer version of Gortnagane.

Team #109 secures double in Assen

Team #109, set up in honour of Ballinhassig’s Sean Hurley, who died following a tragic road accident in November 2011, took a double race win at the TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands last weekend to move into the lead of the FIM Supersport World Championship. Spaniard Daniel Mogeda, who rejoined the squad this season, claimed the team’s first WorldSSP300 race by a slender 0.083s. He won the second race by an even tighter margin of 0.040s. Round three is in Misano (Italy) in early June.

Cronin races in Silverstone

Ballylickey’s Colin Cronin competes in the second round of three races in the Ginetta Junior Championship at Silverstone this weekend. Racing with Fox Motorsport, his first race is on Saturday at 3.24pm with Sunday’s two races at 9.00am and 4.17pm. respectively.