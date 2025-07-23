Raised Leap crossing

RESIDENTS of Leap are one step closer to having a new pedestrian crossing that will provide safer access to the church, the playground and the school, writes Jackie Keogh.

Padraig Barrett, the director of services for roads and transportation, recently told the members of Cork County Council’s Western Committee that a preliminary design report for the upgrade of the pedestrian crossing at Leap was being finalised.

The design will have to be submitted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for funding.

This week, Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan told The Southern Star he has received confirmation from Cork County Council that their design for a raised pedestrian crossing near the church and school will be completed in 2026.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the development, once it is completed by TII and Cork County Council, will allow residents and visitors to cross the N71 safely, which will address longstanding concerns about pedestrian safety in the area.

The TD said the proposed crossing ‘has been a long time coming.’

The fact that there is a church, a school and a playground all in the vicinity means it is desperately needed, he added.

He said the local authority also confirmed the design of a footpath extension following a meeting with local community groups.

Deputy O’Sullivan, and members of the community, have also been campaigning for another pedestrian crossing at a wide sweep of the road, at the western side of the village.

He said a pedestrian crossing in this location would allow safe access to the beautifully landscaped, and planted, amenity park overlooking the estuary.

He acknowledged that this is part of a longer-term project which the Council is considering as part of the future development of Leap.