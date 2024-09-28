Rainfall warning begins at 8am on Sunday

AN Orange rainfall warning for Cork will now come into effect at 8am on Sunday, remaining in place until 6pm on Sunday evening, Cork County Council said.

The Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened on Saturday afternoon following the issuing of a Met Éireann Status Orange Rainfall Warning for Cork.

Widespread persistent rain is forecast with some intense downpours expected. It will be accompanied by a Status Yellow rain and wind warning which will be in effect from 5am on Sunday morning until 8pm on Sunday evening.

Possible impacts include flooding, dangerous driving conditions, and travel disruption. There may also be some fallen branches or trees.

Cork County Council crews have inspected key high-risk areas and will continue to monitor the situation throughout the period.

Pumping arrangements have been put in place where required. As a precautionary measure, sandbags will be deployed to key risk areas on a prioritised basis.

'Localised heavy showers may lead to surface water flooding across the county. Members of the public are advised to exercise caution as driving conditions may be dangerous, with spot flooding and surface debris possible,' a Council statement said.

'Trees are currently in full leaf which increases the risk of fallen branches etc. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.'

Sporting fixtures are expected to be extensively hit by the warning, while Dursey Cable Car will not be operational on Sunday due to strong and gusty winds.

The public are advised to stay away from coastal areas, with wave overtopping possible.

Issues such as flooding, fallen trees, and road damage can be reported to the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048.

The strong and gusty winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of a disruption to power supply, contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, contact Uisce Eireann at 1800 278 278.

In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate.