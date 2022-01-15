Rainbow girl is our ‘Picture of the Year 2021’

A CHARMING photo of a young girl ‘catching’ a rainbow, while wearing her rainbow boots, has claimed the prestigious title of Southern Star Reader’s Photo of the Year 2021.

The picture, by Mitchelstown reader Louise Casey, of Ellie Casey ‘catching a rainbow’, while wearing her rainbow boots, was the overwhelming choice of our readers, who responded in huge numbers to the competition.

The photo was voted the readers’ winner from a shortlisted selection of 12 taken from last year’s 52 weekly entries, as revealed in our Christmas edition.

Two other photos were also very popular with readers – Rita Eaton’s stunning photo of a blackbird chomping on a cotoneaster berry, and Melissa O’Shaughnessy’s gorgeous photo of a Dunworley sunset. Each of the 12 photos received substantial votes, but Louise’s delightful picture was the outright winner, perhaps reflecting readers’ willingness to embrace happy themes during the difficult past year.

Louise now wins a €100 voucher and a framed copy of her photograph, and the winning reader entry, drawn randomly from the massive response, also sees a €100 voucher winging its way to Fergus O’Reilly of Mealisheen, Leap. Well done to Louise for a wonderful photograph.