Quick Rescue by Baltimore RNLI

Baltimore RNLI was called out on Friday evening to provide assistance to a motor boat in difficulty at Sherkin Island.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched the inshore lifeboat at 6.50pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to assist an 18ft motor boat that had broken down in Sherkin’s Horseshoe Harbour.

Within four minutes, the lifeboat crew were alongside the motor boat, which had dropped anchor, and had four people on board, all of whom were wearing lifejackets.

Lifeboat volunteer crew member, David Ryan, established a tow and hauled the anchor, and then the lifeboat towed the vessel back to its own mooring in Baltimore, arriving there at one minute to 7pm.

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat including helmsman, Micheal Cottrell, and crew members Ryan O’Mahony, David Ryan and Eoin O’Driscoll. Assisting at the station were Jerry and Rianne Smith. Conditions at sea were calm with a westerly force 4 wind, a 0.5m sea swell and good visibility.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer advised people to always remember, when going to sea, to carry means of communication, and if you get into difficulty at sea, or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.