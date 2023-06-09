Quarry firm ‘happy to engage’ on plan

A WEST Cork company which has applied for planning permission for a sand and gravel pit in Murragh outside Enniskeane said they are willing to engage with the local community on any issues or queries they wish to raise.

Keohane Readymix Ltd, which has quarries in Dunmanway, Clonakilty and Rosscarbery, has applied to Cork County Council for a sand and gravel pit in almost 80 acres of land in Murragh.

The planned works would see the construction of a new access road onto the R586, as well as the installation of a fixed processing plant, with a closed water management system. Planning is also sought for an ESB substation and generator, weighbridge, office, canteen with toilet facilities, and bunded fuel storage and refuelling area with hydrocarbon interceptor. The planning application will be accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and they are seeking permission for 25 years, plus two years to complete final restoration.

‘As part of a planning application lodged for a sand and gravel pit (with phased extraction and restoration) at Murragh, we are willing to engage with any person or group in order to discuss queries, clarification or other matter they wish to raise,’ said a spokesperson for Keohane’s.

Some locals, who have set up a Save Murragh group, are concenred about what they say will be a ‘mega’ quarry in their locality. They say the site is the equivalent of 47 football pitches, and will threaten pre-famine stone walls diving. They also said two other smaller quarries are already in their locality.

‘We are deeply concerned about the proposed development, due to the potential damage to the Bandon river, a river of high county importance which is also within the Whooper Swan habitat,’ a spokesperson said, adding: ‘The location is just too sensitive for the proposed development.’

A spokesperson for Keohane’s said the development will secure a stable and economical supply of essential aggregates to West Cork for many years to come, and will provide local employment.

‘Local supply of raw materials reduces transport distances, therefore reducing their carbon footprint compared to non-local sources.’

They added that they will work with the local community, the relevant planning authorities, and all other stakeholders as part of the planning process for the proposed development, and in compliance with all regulations for development.

The closing date for observations on the planning application is June 19th.