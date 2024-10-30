Pursue ‘common sense’ climate policy urges TD

RIVER dredging, renewed gas exploration, and relaxed planning laws for wind energy developments are among the energy policies outlined by Independent Ireland in their pre-election proposals.

The leader of the Independent Ireland party Cork South West TD Michael Collins says that Ireland’s targets for achieving ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions are unachievable as he called for a change in environmental policy.

‘Independent Ireland will insist that we rural-proof all public policy and pursue a common-sense climate policy that reflects Irish realities, rather than simply copying plans designed for use in other countries, which are ineffective or even harmful in Ireland,’ said Deputy Collins.

Deputy Collins proposed the use of floating natural gas terminals, claiming it necessary to ensure Ireland’s energy independence.

He also said that planning laws for the wind energy sector should be relaxed.

‘We are dependent on natural gas imports from the UK, which if disrupted, would leave us with an overnight energy crisis that would cripple our economy. Therefore, we must pursue harvesting Ireland’s vast natural resources to provide energy independence in Ireland,’ Collins said.

‘We must ensure climate action does not destroy Irish food independence. Ireland cannot outsource its carbon footprint (and food production) to developing nations in the name of climate change, such as the proposed Mercosur trade deal, which we completely oppose.’

Deputy Collins said his party advocates a freeze on fuel excise, vat rebate on insulation, and grants for increasing the energy efficiency of residences, businesses, farms.

Independent Ireland has also called for year-round verge cutting to improve road safety.