Purse was snatched at checkout

THE theft of a woman’s purse from a shopping trolley in a Bandon supermarket was described by a district court judge as ‘scurrilous conduct’ as well as ‘low and mean’.

Judge James McNulty made the comment at Bandon District Court while dealing with the case of Antal Brulick (45) of Apt 2, Kilbrogan Hill, Bandon, who pleaded guilty to the theft of Rebecca Slyne’s purse at Lidl on August 10th last.

The court heard that she was shopping in the supermarket at 12pm and while at the till putting her shopping on the conveyor belt, she left her purse in the trolley.

‘She reported it missing and CCTV showed the defendant, who was behind her in the queue, picking up her purse and placing it his zipped hoody,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘He saw her looking for her wallet and said nothing. However when he was interviewed on September 13th last he admitted the offence.’

The judge was told that the wallet and its contents, which included €120 in cash, a bankcard worth €50 and a driving licence worth €40, was not recovered.

Sgt Mulcahy said the accused has no previous convictions but did receive an adult caution in September 2022 for a theft offence.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client went to the nearby River Bandon and took a look at what was inside the wallet. Mr Taaffe said he will pay compensation to Rebecca Slyne.

Judge McNulty convicted him of theft but deferred penalty and remanded him on bail to appear in court again on January 19th next where he is to produce €500.

‘Her cards are probably in the river and it’s appalling behaviour. He saw the opportunity and lifted her purse,’ said Judge McNulty.

‘The best he can hope for is a suspended sentence as a deterrent. He has already been cautioned for theft and a third conviction practically guarantees a custodial sentence.’

The judge also requested a Hungarian interpreter to attend court on January 19th as he said he might be going away after being told his English isn’t great.