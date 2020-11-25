News

Pubs share concerns over Level 3; Black Friday safety tips; Grants for Brookpark and Ludgate; Why losing a limb didn't harm Schull farmer Jerh; Rebels reeling after Munster final heartbreak; Our top sports books for Christmas 

November 25th, 2020 8:31 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Publicans across West Cork have slammed the drip-feed of information from the government about the possible re-opening of bars and restaurants.
• Our online safety expert gives her timely tips on how to stay safe online in the face of a huge hike in internet fraud in recent months
• Business: Grants for Brookpark and Ludgate
• Property: Coosane Ballydehob, 5-bed, €565,000
• Farming: Why losing a limb didn't harm Schull farmer Jerh

In Sport:

• Rebels reeling after Munster final heartbreak
• Cronin ready for All-Ireland semi
• Gavin Coombes' stock is soaring
• Our top sports books for Christmas

In Life & Community:

• A Courtmacsherry woman has launched a national campaign to tackle the plastic waste produced by disposable menstrual products.

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 26th

