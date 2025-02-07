Public urged to report offenders as dog fouling is now ‘out of control’

ISSUES such as the licensing of dogs, people doting on dogs, and the ongoing problem of dog fouling were discussed at a recent meeting of the Western Committee.

At the bi-monthly meeting to discuss environmental matters, Cllrs Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire), Caroline Cronin (FG), and Deirdre Kelly (FF) complained about the level of dog fouling on the streets of West Cork.

‘Dog fouling is out of control,’ said Cllr Cronin, who also asked: ‘Is there anything we can do other than signs?’

Cllr Deirdre Kelly also told the environment director Louis Duffy that she had tabled a motion calling for a greater number of bins for dog waste.

Mr Duffy pointed out that the council employs eight dog wardens but if they are to have any hope of achieving a successful prosecution ‘communities will have to help.

‘Individuals need to report dog fouling,’ he stated. ‘It’s difficult to report your neighbour, but people have to take responsibility themselves.

‘There must be plenty of people seeing dog fouling but the number of prosecutions is still unacceptably low. The council needs evidence to support a prosecution in court.’

Fine Gael Cllr John Michael Foley said he finds it particularly galling that people leave their dogs off at the beach and don’t clean up after them.

‘We need to put up signs at all of our beaches, as well as at the start and end of every popular walking route,’ he said.

Michael Lynch, the divisional manager for West Cork, concurred with the environment director.

He said: ‘there is an onus on owners to do what they have to do in cleaning up after their pets, but a community response is also needed. People are going to have to report dog fouling.’

During a discussion about the new lifetime licences – 4,000 of which have already been issued to dog owners in Cork county – Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) reported that one man received condolences from council staff on the loss of his beloved pet.

Environment director Duffy had been explaining that a non-transferable licence – which can be purchased for canines that have been microchipped – expires with the passing of the dog.

Cllr Collins recalled how one man received a letter asking him to renew his dog licence, but the man emailed the Council staff to say his dog had died.

‘Within an hour he got a lovely email back, a condolence, saying they were sorry that the man’s much-loved pet had passed away,’ said Cllr Collins.

Mr Duffy responded saying: ‘I am always happily surprised by the staff and what they do for the community.’