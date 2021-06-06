Public urged to report lost ringbuoys

A LOCAL authority safety officer has appealed to the public to report lost, damaged or stolen ringbuoys after four were thrown into the river in Skibbereen.

Caroline Casey, who is a water and road safety development officer with Cork County Council, thanked the concerned citizen who reported the damage on May 16th.

She said, ‘Vandals threw the buoys in the river, where they were spotted at lunchtime by a person who reported the matter and retrieved all of them.

‘One of the yellow boxes was damaged,’ she added, ‘and a piece of a fence near Riversdale was also kicked in.’

With over 900 ringbuoys located throughout Cork County, the Council is hoping to encourage people to do the right thing and not touch them because ‘a stolen ringbuoy could be a stolen life.’

‘The Council wants to encourage social responsibility and safety around water because none of us know when we may need to use one of them,’ she said.

With West Cork heading into a busy staycation season, the safety officer urged people to keep an eye on these life-saving devices and if they notice anything amiss to report it straight away at www.ringbuoys.ie.