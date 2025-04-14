Public information sessions for derelict property owners

OWNERS of vacant, under-utilised and derelict properties across West Cork are invited to attend information sessions about the supports available to them, as a series of ‘Vacancy and Dereliction Drop-in Days’ will be held at libraries in Bantry, Bandon, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Passage West, Macroom and elsewhere throughout this month.

Staff from Cork County Council’s Town Regeneration Office (TRO) will be available to provide property owners with information about how to avail of grants and other supports to assist in bringing their properties back into use, and to answer any queries property owners may have.

Cork County Council has surveyed 2,823 properties to confirm if they are vacant through its Residential Vacancy Survey.

Currently, 123 properties are listed on the Cork County Derelict Sites Register.

In addition, over 1,100 Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications have been approved by the Council across County Cork since the scheme launched in 2022.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said the ‘days will be an excellent opportunity for owners of properties that are in need of improvement to learn about supports available to them, and to start plotting a route out of vacancy and dereliction.’

‘I encourage owners of such properties in these towns to take the opportunity to go along and get advice about bringing their properties back into use,’ he said.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell, said the ‘initiative will allow owners of vacant and derelict properties to access the information they need to reactivate properties and, by doing so, to support the regeneration of our towns and villages.’

The events will take place in the following library locations: Bandon, Friday 11th April 10am to 12pm; Clonakilty, Friday 11th April 2-4pm; Skibbereen, Tuesday 15th April 10am-12pm; Passage West, Thursday 24th April 2-4pm; and Macroom, Friday 25th April 10am to 12pm.