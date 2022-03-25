Visiting restrictions remain in place at Bantry General Hospital due to increased infection control measures. This also includes St. Joseph’s Residential Unit, which is located on the hospital grounds.

According to a hospital spokesperson, visiting will only be allowed on compassionate grounds and must be pre-arranged with Ward managers and hospital consultants.

'All theatre elective surgery has been cancelled. The hospital will contact each patient individually and cancelled appointments are being worked on presently with a view to early rescheduling. Should you have an urgent query in relation to an appointment, please contact the relevant Consultant’s secretary.'

'Outpatient appointments and radiology are still running and the situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any changes will be advised.'

Visiting is restricted to the following:

Visiting Restrictions to all Wards/Depts.

Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Local Injury Unit (LIU), GP or Southdoc out of hours service in the first instance.

'All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.'

Meanwhile, Cork University Hospital is asking people to avoid attending the Emergency Department unless it is absolutely necessary, as the hospital manages a surge in Covid-19 activity along with increased emergency presentations to the hospital.

A CUH spokesperson said: 'Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED. All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.'

'Visiting restrictions remain in place in CUH, except for visiting on compassionate grounds, as we continue to manage high volumes of patients, including patients who are positive for Covid-19. The visiting restrictions also apply to patients attending the Emergency Department.'

Management at CUH has outlined other options available to people prior to attending the Emergency Department and these include visiting GPs or South Doc, Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher and Local Injuries Unit at both Bantry General Hospital and Mallow General Hospital.

'Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.'

Hospital Management also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.

· Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork

Telephone - 021-4926900

· Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital:

Telephone 027 50133

· Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital.

Telephone 022 – 58506.