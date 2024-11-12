Proud Durrus triumphs at ceremony in Monaghan

THE village of Durrus is celebrating its success at the prestigious Pride of Place community awards, which took place last Saturday November 2nd at a gala ceremony in Monaghan.

Durrus won first prize in the large village category at the All-Ireland Pride of Place awards ceremony, which was held in Monaghan.

In the area with a population between 300-1000 category, Durrus triumphed over Baile na Sceilige in Kerry, and Ballinamuck, Co Longford.

Judges said that the natural beauty of the place and the work to preserve it attracted the attention of the judges almost immediately. They highlighted the community hall, impressive sensory garden and, commitment to caring for all members of the community in the ‘inspiring village’, which they described as a shining example of community spirit and dedication.

A seven-member delegation travelled from Durrus to Monaghan for the occasion, while many watched the ceremony at home on a live stream.

Cllr Caroline Cronin had set the process in motion by proposing Cork County Council nominate Durrus for the award.

Members of Durrus and District Community Council co-ordinated preparations for the judging day, with Shaun Taylor and Robert Shannon spearheading the effort.

Meanwhile, the Brand Blarney voluntary group triumphed in the Climate Action & Biodiversity category, while the Kabin Studio in Cork city took first place in the Creative Community Category.

The awards were initiated as a result of the Good Friday Agreement to give recognition to the voluntary efforts of communities to enhance their lives and their environment.