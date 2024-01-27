Progress on Kinsale toilets 'dreadfully slow'

PROGRESS in building the new public toilets in Kinsale is dreadfully slow, according to one local councillor.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and said the plans are moving from ‘post to pillar’ and queried why they need planning in the first instance.

‘It seems to me to be dreadfully slow and why did it have to go to planning? It looks like it won’t be started in 2024 and why are we slow in this Part 8 process?’ asked Cllr Murphy. ‘I’m very disappointed and I and the people of Kinsale would like to get it going.’

He highlighted the fact that someone had put their foot through the disabled toilet and asked if it can be fixed to make it vandal-proof.

His colleague, Cllr Marie O’Sullivan, who regularly has people asking to use her toilets at her café, said this needs to be looked at and pointed out that from a tourism point of view, the town of Kinsale needs toilets up and running.

Councillors were told at a meeting in October of the repeated vandalism of the temporary toilets, which are in place next to the tourist office.

In one instance a fire was set alight in one of the toilets and damage was caused to the locking system of a door.

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne said he has contacted the team behind plans for the new toilets and it emerged that they had to make minor changes to the gradient of the roof.

‘We do not have a date yet and the engineers and architects are aware of the urgency of this and I am optimistic of an update in the new year,’ he said. ‘It is being progressed since our last meeting.’