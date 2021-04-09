Progress on dredging of Courtmac’s pontoon

TENDERS are being sought for the dredging of the pontoon in Courtmacsherry.

‘The issue had become an embarrassment and an acute health and safety issue in recent times that directly affected the RNLI, fishing, tourism, leisure and marine activity in general,’ according to Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG).

Potential contractors will have until April 23rd to respond to the job specification, which was published on Friday, March 26th, and includes the removal of the existing pontoon and gangway to a suitable storage location and its reinstatement on completion of the project.

The project also specifies maintenance dredging of material beneath and around the pontoon with the dredged material to be removed off site to a licensed waste facility.

Cllr O’Sullivan said he and other public representatives had been raising this issue for a number of years because there is an obvious danger to everyone using the facility.

He explained that the pontoon is resting on the seabed and that it becomes completely silted up at low tide, which made both access and use of the pontoon dangerous.

‘It was an accident waiting to happen,’ Cllr O’Sullivan told The Southern Star. ‘Everyone is looking forward to the day when this vital piece of infrastructure is once more fit for purpose.’

Meanwhile, Cllr O’Sullivan has also welcomed the allocation of €3,928 in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal budget for the replacement of the safety rail at nearby Dunworley beach.

‘I have been seeking this replacement since last year when the existing rail had to be removed because of damage. Dunworley beach is a very popular swimming destination and the rail which was installed a number of years ago through the Dept of the Marine safety measures was an essential safety feature at the beach entrance. In light of the serious incident which occurred at the beach in recent weeks where a lady had to be rescued at the location I am delighted that my request for the replacement of the safety rail has been delivered upon,’ he said.