Probe into Paudie’s crash nears end

A 33-YEAR-old man charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Innishannon last December has been further remanded in custody, after a court heard that an investigation into the incident is ‘near completion’. Popular sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer died following the incident.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassing appeared in custody at Bandon District Court last week. He was previously charged with four counts of hit-and-run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon on December 30th.

These include failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at place of occurrence for a reasonable period, failing to stop his vehicle and failing to offer assistance at the scene of crash to local man, Paudie Palmer.