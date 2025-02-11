Southern Star Ltd. logo
Probe into ‘near miss’ at Cork Airport last July

February 11th, 2025 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

AIRNAV, the authority that provides air traffic management services in Irish airspace, has said it is investigating reports of a ‘near-miss’ at Cork Airport at the height of the summer schedule, last July.

It was reported by the Irish Independent at the weekend that on July 26th last, a Ryanair Boeing 737 and a Cessna plane were involved in a near-miss incident at the airport.

It stated that the passenger flight to Manchester and the Cessna had both been cleared for take-off on intersecting runways, within two minutes of each other.

In response to a query from The Southern Star, AirNav said ‘the matter is currently under investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) and as such, AirNav Ireland is unable to provide further comment at this time.’

It added: ‘Safety remains our highest priority, and we are committed to continuous improvement in aviation safety and safety enhancement.

We are fully co-operating with the AAIU and will implement any recommendations that arise from their investigation.’

A spokesperson for Cork Airport said it had no comment to make on the matter.

