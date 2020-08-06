Principals positive on school reopening plans

THERE’S been a mostly positive response from West Cork principals to the government’s plans to ensure schools re-open next month.

Alan Foley, principal of St Patrick’s Boys’ National School in Skibbereen, said he is delighted that all the pupils will be returning at the same time.

‘We’ve also been given possible room plans and we’re in the middle of working this out and creating pods. We are ordering furniture too,’ he said.

While welcoming the clarity, Ian Coombes of Bandon Grammar School said that it remained to be seen how much will come out in terms of staffing for schools and substitute panels.

Meanwhile, Ann Piggott, the new president of ASTI, said while her members are very glad to be going back to work, she said they would prefer if second level students would be required to wear masks in class.

‘They are worried about their own health and safety and the health and safety of the students, and the principals have an awful lot of work to do in the next month,’ said Ann.