Prestigious award for Creedon

CORK writer Cónal Creedon has been awarded the Eric Hoffer Award 2020 for Commercial Literary Fiction for his book Forgotten Not Made.

The award honours freethinking writers and independent books of exceptional merit – honouring the memory of the American philosopher Eric Hoffer, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1983, by highlighting salient writing.

It has become one of the largest international book awards for academic, and independent presses – winning titles selected from over 2,200 books, with 25 all-inclusive categories and the adjudication of over 150 judges.

The book is also nominated for the Dublin International Book Award (2020) and The Montaigne Award USA (2020).

Cónal has family ties to Inchigeela.