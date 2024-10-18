President marks Model Village’s 30th birthday

AS the West Cork Model Railway Village in Clonakilty celebrates its 30th anniversary, they were delighted to get a seal of approval from Áras an Uachtaráin, acknowledging their significant milestone.

In the letter, President Michael D Higgins extended his warm regards to all involved in the West Cork Model Railway Village.

President Higgins said that over the past three decades the West Cork Model Railway Village has become a cherished destination for locals and visitors and he described it as a place ‘where history comes to life and where countless attendees have created lasting memories’.

‘By showcasing miniature representations of life in West Cork in the 1940s, the village provides a unique window into our past, celebrating the history of our communities in a way that is both educational and engaging,’ he wrote.

‘Such endeavours are vital to the preservation of our local histories and traditions.’

It was on a rainy July day in 1994 when the West Cork Model Railway Village was officially opened by then President of Ireland, Mary Robinson.

Since then it has proven to be one of the must-see tourist attractions in West Cork with its own ‘Choo Choo’ road train and even their own Model Village Lotto in operation.

In recent years the Model Village has become more autism-friendly, with a sensory garden next to the carpark.

Meanwhile, the Model Village is preparing for a brand new Woodland Christmas Experience, ‘Believe Clonakilty Model Village’, over the Christmas period, with tickets now on sale.