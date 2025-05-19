Power to be switched off in Bantry town this evening

THE electricity will be switched off in Bantry town this evening from 5pm to 7.30pm due to essential equipment repairs.

Please spread the word to friends and neighbours who may not be aware.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said the situation arose just this afternoon.

He said he has been informed that a small problem arose at the local power station, which needs to be resolved immediately because if it is not done it could lead to bigger issues.

Cllr Collins said: ‘No time is a good time for a power outage in the town, but I am informed that this is necessary work that has to be carried out.

‘The hope is that the fault will be fixed within the hour, but instead of saying 6pm, the crew have erred on the side of caution and warned people that it could be out until 7.30pm.’

ESB Networks confirmed that this was due to a technical fault at Bantry HV station.

Approximately 3,000 customers in the Bantry area may be impacted by this outage.

ESB Networks crews are on site and will safely restore power to customers.

Real-time updates are available on www.powercheck.ie.