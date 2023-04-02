Positive outlook for the dairy trade

STRONG trade for dairy livestock continues according to Pat Carroll, Livestock Department Manager with Grasstec Group.

The trade for spring calving cows and heifers has been exceptional. With the strongest demand for animals with proven genetics behind them.

Pat, 'everyone is talking about the changes coming in the agricultural industry, but we would see things in a positive light. The dairy industry is going well and is in a very good place. Farmers had a great year last year, and there is strong demand for quality livestock both within Ireland and the UK.'

With their positive outlook Grasstec Group has announced the appointment of Mary Hallahan to their livestock team. Grasstec has a well-established livestock department with 11 agents throughout Ireland and the UK, helping farmers source and sell dairy livestock. Mary grew up on a dairy farm and has a strong passion for the industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Pat said ‘I am delighted to welcome Mary to our growing team, farmers are continuing to look for ways to improve their performance and we see our role as livestock consultant key to this. Your livestock genetics are the foundation of your farm, so sourcing the best quality stock to suit your system is vital.’

Mary will be covering the West Cork region along with colleagues Norman Bateman and Finbarr Hayes for Grasstec Group. If you have livestock to sell, Mary will visit the farm, view the stock and accompanying paperwork and endeavour to find the best solution for your farm ensuring a transparent and efficient solution for your business.

Mary will be primarily covering the West Cork area but will also be working with farmers nationwide.

Grasstec Group, which was originally set up by Bertie Troy in 1996 to provide a farm mapping service, is now a leading agricultural services firm working throughout Ireland and the UK.

The Newtownshandrum based company has since expanded to offer a diverse range of services. Along with its farm mapping and livestock sourcing services, Grasstec Group now offers infrastructure design for grazing systems, farmyard design, preparing planning applications and a herd builders service advising farmers on improving their herd genetics.

The company also provides Trimble guidance systems for tractors and sells a wide range of agricultural products through its website.

Grasstec Group pride themselves on their high standards and dedication to the dairy services which has ensured their strong reputation in the agricultural industry over the years.

Grasstec Group are based at One Creamery Square, Newtownshandrum, Charleville, Co. Cork, Ireland. P56C923 and can be contacted at 353 (0)6370111 and [email protected]