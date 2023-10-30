Portuguese man o' war jellyfish spotted on West Cork beaches

THERE have been a number of sightings of Portuguese man o' war jellyfish on West Cork beaches.

The potentially lethal jellyfish have been spotted at Owenahincha and Barleycove in recent days.

The creatures, with their distinctive mauve tinted tails and bright blue tentacles, can kill, paralyse or at the very least inflict an incredibly painful sting. If spotted, the advice is to keep well clear.

Even detached particles of their tentacles floating in the water or lying on the sand can be poisonous.

Dog walkers should also be vigilant on beaches as a result of the recent sightings.