Pollution fears as car was left in river for several days

A CAR submerged in the Bride river on the Crookstown to Béal na Bláth road for the past two weeks which posed a risk to water quality was finally removed last Thursday.

The car in question crashed on the R585 on the night of August 15th but remained in the river until late last week and was partially visible from the road, which is notorious for several dangerous bends.

A Cork County Council spokesperson told The Southern Star that the primary responsibility for removing the car rested with the owner and their insurance company.

‘Contact was made with the owner and assurances were given that the removal was being organised. Since the car has not been removed, contact was made with the gardaí on the matter.’

The spokesperson added that the gardaí liaised with the owner on this issue.

‘The vehicle did pose a risk to water quality through potential loss of fuel, as well as oils and hydraulic fluids, so it was important that it was removed at the earliest possible date.’

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the gardaí had attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Béal na Bláth on Thursday night August 15th.

‘The collision involving a single car occurred on the R585 at approximately 11pm. The driver of the car, a male in his 30s, was assessed at the scene by ambulance personnel. No injuries were reported.’

Locals have also warned that the road represents another accident waiting to happen, because there are no protective barriers between the road and the river in certain sections of this stretch of the R585.