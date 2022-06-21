News

PODCAST: Whiddy - the West Cork island without water

June 21st, 2022 11:52 AM

By Jackie Keogh

For months it was a case of water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink for the 25 residents of Whiddy Island.

There has been a problem with the island’s water supply since Irish Water issued a ‘do not consume’ notice last September.

It is understood that the problem arose following a dry spell when the water table reached very low levels at the intake point.

This meant that the water entering the island’s treatment plant was coloured, cloudy and unfit for consumption.

Our reporter Jackie Keogh went to the island to speak to residents about the problem.

Whiddy - the West Cork island without water is written and presented by Southern Star reporter Jackie Keogh.

