PODCAST: West Cork Farming Awards 2021 | Entries now open!

To enter visit our Farming Awards page by clicking here.

--

To celebrate the return of the West Cork Farming Awards we are thrilled to bring you this special West Cork Farming Awards Podcast, hosted by Southern Star Managing Director Seán Mahon.

He's joined by Neil Grant, General Manager of the Celtic Ross Hotel, Caroline Murphy from West Cork Eggs, Tom Curran, Regional Manager of Teagasc Cork West and Business Advisor JJ Walsh.

This year, just like 2020, has been another unusual one to say the least.

Once again many regular events in the farming calendar such as agricultural shows, tractor runs, threshing and the National Ploughing Championships have had to be cancelled or are currently yet to be confirmed due to the Covid situation.

There is however a much more positive and upbeat feeling around generally than this time last year.

The vital work of farming and agri-business in general never stops though and that’s why once again we want to recognise and celebrate the endeavours and achievements of dedicated people across our region through the seventh West Cork Farming Awards run by The Southern Star in conjunction with the Celtic Ross Hotel.

We are seeking nominations in the usual way and we hope that we can hold some form of safe, gala awards ceremony in Autumn this year at The Celtic Ross Hotel as restrictions continue to ease and vaccination levels increase further.

To enter visit our Farming Awards page by clicking here.